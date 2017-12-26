Kogi Community Petitions IGP Idris Over SARS Impersonators

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Ette Community Development Association, a village in Kogi state has petitioned the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police ‎over some militia groups, allegedly impersonating the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and terrorising the community.

In the petition obtained by LEADERSHIP and signed by the President of the Association, Comrade Mike Ali and its secretary, Gabriel Adejo; the community alleged that one Anthony Ogidi, a member of Enugu State House of Assembly ‎has formed a militia group, which has been terrorising Ette, a nearby community on the border of Kogi and Enugu states.

The association, which called the attention of the IGP to its petitions and reports dated 27th October 2012; 30th September, 2014; 20th May, 2017 and 12th June, 2017 (among many others) on the subject; alleged that no action has been taken.

Part of the petition, titled “Appeal To Call to Order Hon Anthony Ogidi (An Appointed Member Of Enugu State House of Assembly) to Desist From Forming And Maintaining Militia Gang, Amassing Sophisticated Weapons And Using The Gang To Cause Destructions To Lives And Properties In Ette Community Of Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State” read that “up till date, Anthony Ogodi has not stop training, maintaining and sponsoring militias, thugs and IPOB members in Ette and still using them to cause crises and mayhems; maiming, unlawful arrest on mere cooked-up charges and suppression of political oppositions in the community. Worst of all, he uses his militia gang to attack, chase and completely sacked from Ette community (into neighboring communities), person(s) who attempt to exercise their fundamental right to belong, to associate and to move freely.”

While listing some of the alleged crimes of Ogidi against the community, the petition noted that “on 29th August, 2014, he allegedly sponsored the killing of Mr. Audu Ape, the security guard of Ette Paramount ruler, HRH Dr Aaron Usman Ako who was also nearly beaten to death in his palace.

“In October, 2016 his gang allegedly opened fire, shot and grievously injured six of the returned refugees in their IDP camp in Ette Central Primary School. The names of the victims are: Baba Sani, Elija Osue, Onu Christian, Emmanuel Onu, Akor Nathaniel, and John Apeh.

‎”On the 6th October, 2017, at the popular Ette MCC Junction Charles Egba (one of Anthony’s militia gang who also acts as policemen, mounting road-blocks and extorting money from commercial drivers), allegedly shot Ojonimi Anyebe-Ako (a driver from Ogugu a neighbouring community) for refusing to give the gang more than N500.00 and on the excuse that the said driver was attempting to run away from their check-point. Hon Anthony sent N25,000 to the victim on his hospital bed.”

Also, the petition alleged that “Hon Anthony Ogidi has SARS uniforms for his Gang and on October, 20th 2017, he allegedly sponsored the illegal arrest of the following innocent persons from Uni-Ette & Ogado (all in Ette): Ukopabi Momoh, Natherniel Onoja and Oma Umaja. It took the intervention of women who came out en-mass to boo the fake SARS who eventually left the boys and ran away.

“As we speak Anthony’s gang (with their pump-action guns) has driven out of Ette community all the perceived opponents including the paramount ruler and 8 other chiefs beaded, turbaned and staffed by HRH Atta of Igala and, ester-while Governor Idris Wada of Kogi State.”