Kwara Police meet traditional rulers, other stakeholders on security

The kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, has appealed to traditional institutions and eminent personalities in the state to join hands with the Nigeria Police in its frantic efforts to curtail crimes and criminality in the state. According to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN, Ado made the appeal on Thursday during an interactive session with selected stakeholders under the aegis of Eminent Persons Forum, Kwara State Police Command held at the police officers mess, GRA, Ilorin. The CP described fight against crimes as a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

