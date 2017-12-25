Labour vow to resist hike in pump price of petroleum products

United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed grave concerns over the prevailing socio-economic situation across the country, and the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to tackle the challenges headlong.

The Congress which frowned at the state of the nation, vowed to resist all forms of unpopular policies and programmes which will further impoverish Nigerians especially the down-trodden and workers across the country.

Joe Ajaero, ULC President in a statement titled: ‘This vicious cycle of fuel scarcity must be broken’, made available to BusinessDay, bemoaned the undue suffering inflicted on the citizenry as a result of the unabated fuel scarcity, caused by ineffective governance.

“We observe with deep worry that once again, the nation is witnessing the return of long fuel queues in our filling stations with its attendant suffering amidst already arduous conditions of living on the citizenry generated by the unbroken chain of ineffective governance by those who walk the corridors of power in Nigeria.

“This is despite all the promises and assurances to the contrary. It is indeed worrying that governance has been turned upside down in this country as the objective of governance seems to be more in the direction of making life and living more and more excruciating for the masses.

“Perhaps this explains why many have unfortunately come to the conclusion that Nigeria and Nigerians will be better of, if Government is removed from the nation’s equation.

Our investigations and reports reaching to us from our affiliates in the Industry show that the present debacle is clearly a manifestation of another failure of leadership in Nigeria. It cannot be blamed on any panic buying nor hoarding as the product is seriously in short supply. Importers are not bringing in enough products while NNPC is not in any position to meet the demands of the market.

“It is therefore neither the fault of the workers in the sector as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) across the nation are assiduously working and lifting available products to the filling stations nor workers at the various filling stations and depots across the nation who are on standby to discharge their obligations as required towards ensuring product evacuation whenever available to various points,” Ajaero noted.

The ULC President who blamed government over unfavourable policy, vowed to resist any attempt by the present administration or any group to hike pump price of petroleum products, under any guise.

“Importers cannot bring in products because of logistic bottle-necks created by the Government at the point of procuring Foreign Exchange while NNPC lacks the capacity to bring in more products that are needed this period. It is worrying truly that at this time every year Nigerians are allowed to go through this harrowing experience because those that ought to realise the exponential increase in movement across the length and breadth of this nation as the citizens relocate in celebration of the season and its subsequent implications for demand on domestic fuel consumption did not take adequate measures to ensure that the gap that would be created will be filled by increased supply of the product to the market.

“Paradoxically this is the period they have chosen to play games; withhold FX from importers and reduce the amount NNPC was making available. The consequences of the decreasing availability of the product in the market and the increasing demand for same at this period meant that the citizenry are faced with double-jeopardy. The consequences are the long hours being spent at the filling stations, the eventual rationed N200/litre or the alternative N5,000/10 litre in the black market. This situation may force people to believe that this is entirely deliberate and consciously orchestrated to achieve certain invidious ends.

“ULC is afraid that Government may be playing its old trick prior to raising the price of petroleum products in the country and we want to warn that Nigerian workers under our aegis will work assiduously, severally and across to resist such insensitive intentions. This has become a game politicians play against the people but we vow to work to ensure that the outcome this time will be in the favour of Nigerian workers, Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It is indeed surprising that a Government that raised the pump price of petroleum products especially PMS to N145/litre with the promise never to allow the return of fuel queues is sitting on its rump and giving excuses why the same queues havereturned with a vengeance. We believe that there is no excuse strong enough for this Government to give over this worrying situation. Government should fulfil at least its side of the bargain. That is the only way to go.

“It is even worse trying to deflect the blame and push it on the unions in the sector which is not true as this truly shows continuous disrespect for the citizenry that elected these same leaders into office. This is not the kind of end of year gift that Nigerians deserve. Leaders in other climes give their citizenry end of year gifts by passing legislations and enacting policies that would ease their burdens but not so in Nigeria.

“We hope once again that this is not aprelude to the 2012 gimmick as giving Nigerians sorrow and bitterness during this period has become the sole aim of our various governments. We believe that Nigerian workers and masses deserve a better treatment than these excuses with ominous portends.

“We urge all Government agencies involved in enabling product availability in the country to move very fast and bridge the supply gap either by importing more directly, or making FX available to importers to bring in more or the more sensible approach of ensuring that our local refineries ramp up production to increase supply internally.

“A conscionable government would have foreseen this suffering and would have planned to ensure that it does not happen but we operate a governance framework that is almost anti-people. At this period we are sure that a good government will have monitors at the different motor parks and airports watching the flow of people in and out of them and these agents would have reported the high cost of fares and the sufferings on the faces of the people as they are forced to grind out the last drop of money in their pockets to pay for the ever sky-rocketing and uncertain transport fare.

“It is important that the average citizen travelling home for the yuletide is protected from the unfolding misery of being potentially stranded either on the way home or on their way back. Government is the only one that can ensure that this happens. Governance must impact lives positively and effectively and that is the only way wecan stop this vicious cycle of hardship at this time every year.

“Governance is best done within the framework of transparency which dignifies and respects the citizenry rather than in trying to deceive the citizenry. It is always more honourable and indeed courageous for a government to own up when it fails short of citizens’ expectations of it.

“We therefore urge this Government to show more respect for the people it governs by letting them know the true state of the situation to enable adequate and commensurate citizenship response required to overcome the situation.

“When the citizenry understands the real situation, the right response are elicited that would positively affect the situation and help government solve the extant problem effectively and creatively. ULC wants to use this opportunity to commend workers in the various segments of the oil and gas industry especially NUPENG whose determination and commitment to the welfare of Nigerian masses has ensured thus far that the failure of Governance does not have overwhelming impact on the citizenry.

“We salute the leadership of the Unions in that sector for the good work they have done even in the midst of the challenges and difficulties within which they have found themselves. We also want to commend all Nigerians and indeed the masses and workers for surviving yet another herculean year. A year filled with hopelessness and helplessness but through which we all went still standing,” Ajaero stressed.

As the 2017 year ends, Ajaero enjoined Nigerians especially the down-todden to gather their arsenal against injustice, impunity, corruption and all forms of unpopular policies and programmes.

“As 2018 beckons, we therefore wish to urge all Nigerians especially the down trodden to prepare for war against injustice, against impunity, against corruption and against wanton deprivation foisted on us by the nation’s politicians. Our hands are stretched out to all whose interests it is to rid Nigeria of all the crass and corrupt actions of those in position of governance even as we commit to negotiating a fair and equitable minimum wage that would truly serve Nigerian workers and masses effectively and positively.

“We shall ensure that the minimum wage review is concluded expeditiously and becomes law on or before February, 2018. ULC will work with other groupings with which it has already entered into discussionsto ensure that the different platforms for insipid corruption thus under-development is interrogated, exposed and dethroned. We shall look into the hidden and institutionalised corruption that the management of the nation’s coffers especially the FX conundrum have become and we shall seek a new framework that would enableeconomic development that would benefit all Nigerians as the New Year beckons.

“Finally, we want all Nigerians to be alert as the coming year is a year with expectedly high level of politicking towards 2019. We should be aware of the shenanigans of our politicians and should all work together to ensure that 2019 truly brings into power only those that really love Nigeria and Nigerians. We should ensure that we speak together and act together creating platforms that would enable us realise our collective interests and desires as a people with common interests and objectives.

“Our hope, our future and our destiny lies within us and in our hands. Politicians are not prepared to make us look forward to them with great expectation! We are the only ones that can make it possible! There is indeed hope for Nigeria in all of us!

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post Labour vow to resist hike in pump price of petroleum products appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

