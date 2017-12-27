 Lady threatens suicide after she lost a leg in an accident | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady threatens suicide after she lost a leg in an accident

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 25-year-old woman, Hanifat Kareem, has threatened to end her life after she lost a leg in an accident at the Ojota area of Lagos State. Kareem, who claimed that her husband had left her over the problem, said she was also out of job. PUNCH Metro learnt that the Ibadan, Oyo State indigene was […]

The post Lady threatens suicide after she lost a leg in an accident appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.