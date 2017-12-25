Lagos begins 8-day non-stop Fiesta

Agege area of Lagos State was agog following the kick-off of the eight-day ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ on Sunday as children and adults trooped into the Agege Stadium to participate in the event. The fiesta was to make residents celebrate the Christmas, end of year 2017 and enter the New Year in joyous mood. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017 edition of the event which was tagged ‘See, Feel and Explore Lagos’ was holding simultaneously in the five different divisions of the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

