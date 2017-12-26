Lagos establishes 6 new primary schools

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had approved the establishment of six new public primary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, who announced this in a statement, said the development was in line with the new government policy on education. The new schools are Community Primary School, Ibasa, and Community Primary School, Ajewanwa, both in Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Also established are Oladele Aĺaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA and Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA.

