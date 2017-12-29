Lagos Government could Begin Taxing Churches, Mosques

The Lagos State Government could begin taxing religious centers if the Land Use Charge review, which has reportedly passed second reading at the state plenary, is passed into law, New Telegraph reports. The house speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said the law is intended to generate revenue for the state. The law, tagged “A Bill for A Law To […]

The post Lagos Government could Begin Taxing Churches, Mosques appeared first on BellaNaija.

