 Lagos police denies harassing singer Praiz
Lagos police denies harassing singer Praiz

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday denied claims by musician Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz that he was harassed by the Policemen on duty. The musician had alleged on his instagram page on the 23rd of December with an hashtag #Endsars that he was harassed by men of the […]

