Lagos Police releases Statement on Praiz’s Arrest

The Lagos State Police Command has released an official statement relaying the events which led to the arrest of singer Praiz. The singer had been stopped on his way to his record label X3M Music‘s end of the year party, and was taken to Ajah police station. The singer’s phone was reportedly smashed as he attempted recording […]

The post Lagos Police releases Statement on Praiz’s Arrest appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

