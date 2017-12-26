Agege Stadium’ll be ready for Champions League – Lagos – The Punch
The Punch
Agege Stadium'll be ready for Champions League – Lagos
The Punch
The Special Adviser on Sports to the Lagos State Governor, Deji Tinubu, has promised that the Agege Stadium will meet the Confederation of Africa Football's deadline for MFM's Champions League games. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had ordered immediate …
