Lagos Wife Reveals NAFDAC Approved Solution That Helped Her Husband Last 25minutes in Bed, Cure Weak Erections without using Viagra!

Within about 30 seconds of having sex with me, my husband usually ends up releasing his semen… And having a weak manhood that cannot go another round.

Most of the time after such poor sexual performance, I would simply rub his back and PRETEND like the sex was okay.

But deep within me, I knew it was not. I was only trying to console him and make feel better because his quick release issue was affecting his self esteem and confidence.

My name is Mrs. Damilola, and I know you are wondering how I ended up with a husband that cannot last more than 30 seconds in bed.

It started about 2 years after our marriage. Most time when my husband returns from work, and toward evening we make love… my husband will gush out his sperm within just 20 seconds of penetrating me.

It was really embarrassing to me. I kept it a secret for many months because I did not want my friends or colleague to laugh at me or make fun of me for marrying a “one minute man”.

So I tried to cope with my husband’s quick release issue and weak erection.

But it was becoming more difficult to endure it because… apart from my husband releasing within 30 seconds during sex, I noticed later on that his small manhood was shrinking and becoming smaller in size.

Seriously, at first thought there was no hope or solution to my husband problem or probably it was a spiritual attack on our marriage.

Why did I say so?

After my husband noticed this problem that affected our marriage, my husband started to try several drugs (both advertised online and in pharmaceutical stores)… but none of them seem to work for him.

When he starts using them it gives a glimpse of result, but after some time the effectiveness wears off… my husband will not be able to go for 30seconds before he pours his semen all over the place.

Unfortunately, after spending much money on fake drugs, sprays, herbs and concoction just to last longer… my husband and I almost finally gave up on his poor sexual performance condition.

But one day, during an expo or workshop organized by the multinational company where I and my husband work, we came in contact with a men health specialist or expert (also known as an urologist).

My husband narrated his embarrassing situation to the men health specialist, and he promised to help him out with natural solutions that would be affordable, have no side effects, and very effective to permanently cure him.

The men health specialist recommended a NAFDAC APPROVED natural herbal supplement for my husband that helps men cure weak erection and quick ejaculation and also improves sexual stamina and libido.

Click Here To See The NAFDAC Approved Supplement That Helps Men Last 25minutes During Sex And Get Stronger Erections Without Any Side Effects!

The natural herbal supplement contains 50 capsules, and all my husband did was to use 2 capsules daily with water or natural honey.

Within the first 5 days of using the herbal supplement, I noticed that my husband could now get normal erections like a healthy man should have early in the morning.

After 7 days of using the capsules, we made love and instead of lasting few seconds like my husband used to do in the past, he went on to last 15minutes without releasing.

That night, I was filled with joy to know that my husband condition has improved and he was now performing like a real man should.

The natural herbal supplement is approved by NAFDAC and contains good herbs that burns poisons or toxins that kills your manpower out of your body system.

Even better, it works without any side effect. My husband did not feel any slight headache when using it. It’s purely herbal and curative.

At this point, let me introduce you to the exact herbal supplement that helped my husband overcome his many years struggles with quick ejaculation and weak erection… and became a bedroom champion that last for over 25minutes during sex

The NAFDAC approved supplement known as Mascum herbal pride contains 50capsules and it helps men to restore their sexual stamina, boost libido (also known as sex drive) and permanently cures premature ejaculation and poor erections.



NO SIDE EFFECTS – APPROVED BY

NAFDAC REG. NO = A7-0887L

Mascum herbal pride is a safe and natural way to get rock-hard erections and marathon staying power so that you can last up to 25minutes in bed without any fear of releasing.

Click Here To Get Access To The Natural Herbal Supplement That Worked For My Husband And Made Him A Bedroom Champion

Once you start using it, your sexual confidence will improve.

It works without any nasty side effects unlike most pills advertised on everywhere on the internet.

And to prove it, my husband and I actually gave the same herbal to 3 of our family friends and couples experiencing this same issue, and after 1 weeks, we got good news that the products actually helps to improve their sexual performance.

And the best part about Mascum herbal pride is that…

1. it’s 100percent natural, it has no side effect on you even if you are a diabetic or hypertensive patients.

2. Also, it’s safe for Nigerian men no matter how old you are.

3. Even though you have been struggling with these problems of premature ejaculation and weak erections for years, it will surely help you permanently cure it.

4. Just 1 container of mascum herbal pride is enough to cure you of your sexual problems and end the miserable life of living with poor erections and quick ejaculation

5. Once you start using it, you no longer have to suffer from watery sperm, just use mascum herbal pride with natural honey to cure watery sperm

6. To be taken 1 tablet morning, and 1 night as a permanent cure to weak erection, low sperm count and quick ejaculation.

7. And in addition to that, one thing about mascum herbal pride is that it helps in lowering blood pressure and boosting your testerone levels.

Go here now to get the mascum herbal pride that cures your quick ejaculation and gives you stronger erection without any side effects!

The best part about mascum herbal pride is that, it is made of purely natural ingredients. No chemical of any kind.

The composition of the supplement is basically herbs and of profound research and combination.

It’s NAFDAC Approved, not only as food supplement but as nutriceuticals.

Mascum herbal pride has a triplicate effect; permanently cures your quick ejaculation, restores body function and ultimately gives a curative effect.

I know you have come across several adverts online about one product or the other that claims to boost sexual performance, and you do not know who to believe anymore.

But be rest assured that mascum herbal pride is one of the supplements that helps men boost your testerone levels, while also lowering your blood pressure.

And the good thing about mascum is that, you begin to see results… almost IMMEDIATELY.

Go Here Now to Order for the Mascum Herbal pride that permanently cures your quick ejaculation and weak erections… almost immediately even if you are a over 65 year old baba

Even if everything you have tried in the past did not work for you, this is different and will definitely help restore your sexual stamina so that you can satisfy your woman completely.

As we speak, my husband is now getting stronger erections without feeling any pain, and he can last for up to 25minutes when we make love.

I’m now obsessed with my husband in the bedroom and every time we make love, we feel like young couples again.

All thanks to mascum herbal pride, my husband’s sexual performance issues is now a thing of the past.

But that is not all…

Apart from that, the men health specialist that gave us the herbal supplement also included a TITAN penis enlargement GEL imported from japan inside the kit that he gave to my husband.

You see, I always complained bitterly before that my husband manhood was too small and it was always swimming inside me anytime we make love.

So the men health specialist decided to give us the TITAN penis enlargement GEL known as TITAN GEL.

What the TITAN penis enlargement GEL does is to increase manhood size (both length and girth) and also improve the strength of your penis without any side effects.

All my husband did was to follow the instructions on the TITAN GEL, and do the penile massages using the TITAN penis enlargement GEL.

After a few weeks of my husband using the TITAN penis enlargement GEL, I was surprised at the results he got.

His manhood has now become bigger and fatter.

To make sure it was real, I had to take a measuring tape to measure the penis and it has increased from 3.5inches to 5.5inches.

Get the TITAN penis enlargement GEL that works for increasing manhood size up to 3.5inches without side effects!

The good thing about TITAN penis enlargement GEL is that the INCREMENT you get from using it are permanent.

No shrinking of penis after you stop using it.

Now my husband manhood is much bigger after completing the usage of the TITAN penis enlargement GEL.

Listen, I know you have seen lots of adverts online that promises to increase the size of manhood to be longer than anything and you are probably skeptical.

But be rest assured, this is not miracle or magic, the TITAN penis enlargement GEL works, and you will see increase of at least 3.5inches in 4 weeks of using it.

Now, when my husband penetrates me with his much bigger manhood it makes me scream and moan.

Click Here to order for your own bottles of the TITAN GEL that increases manhood size in 3 weeks guaranteed (no side effect of any kind)

Below are testimonies from real people like you who have used these products and what they saying about it

My wife ordered the mascum, TITAN GEL and reishi from your store. and she insisted I give it a try. I am now 53 and I have tried all kinds of medications just to help me get good erections and stay longer. At the end of the first week of using the mascum and reishi, I started to notice that my erections were more frequent and i dont release too fast during sex with my wife. I don’t know how it works, but to me, it is God sent. thanks for this wonderful products Abdul M. – Chikun lga, kaduna

Another testimonial…

AMAZING could be the best word I can use to descrbe my situation. I have had high blood pressure for more than 10 years. and even had quick ejaculation. About two months ago, I placed order for the complete kit of mascum, TITAN GEL and reishi capsules. I started taking it regularly, as prescribed. Within few weeks, I noticed that I now last up to 15minutes and still have much sexual energy to go another round. During my semi-annual checkup, my primary physician was stunned to see that my blood pressure to be 120/81. I can’t think of anything else but that your products is really helping me improve my sexual performance and regulating my blood pressure. Thanks for the service Mr. Adepoju A. – Dutse Alhaji, abuja



Another testimonial….

I need to say a big thank you for helping me get this Mascum product. For 3 and half years I had this quick ejaculation problem and it really affected my life. I was reluctant to try this your product because I lost hope after several attempts. But when I showed my wife, she encouraged me to order for it, and give it a try. I use to last only 2 minutes when having sex with my wife, but now we have it for like 20 minutes and she enjoys the sex. Am really happy I can now make love to my wife like a real man. Mr. Chukwudi, Port Harcourt.



I could load this page with testimonials from real people who have used these products but it will be saying the same thing… these 2 products are proven to help you transform your sex life and ensure that you can satisfy your woman in bed.

To cut my long story short, these 2 products recommended by the men health specialist helped my husband to overcome his problem of weak erection and premature ejaculation that he has been struggling with for so many years.

If you are suffering from these problems of having a small manhood and quick ejaculation, then I recommend that you get these products now (Mascum and TITAN GEL) and start using it right away.



Here is a breakdown of the price…

Mascum Herbal pride – N15,000

TITAN penis enlargement GEL – N13,000

But if you are ordering for both, instead of paying the normal price, you will get a discount of N6,000

BOTH (MASCUM & TITAN GEL) – N22,000

(That is you will get a discount of N6,000… instead of paying N28,000 … So, you will pay N22,000 only for BOTH)

But to Further Sweeten the Deal, When You Place

Order Today, You Will Also Get a FREE BONUS

Included in Your Parcel

*NOT available anywhere Else

Here’s how to get it: When you order for BOTH products today

at N22,000… you will get your own free bonus of the

herbal capsule that cures sexually transmitted infections like

staph, gonorrhea, chlamydia etc.

FREE BONUS: REISHI CAPSULE

Reishi Herbal capsule is premier tonic for anti-infection, anti-virus, anti-toxin, stable blood pressure and also treatment for female infertility. NAFDAC REG NO. A7-0444L

One of the main causes of premature ejaculation and weak erections is due to sexually transmitted infections in the body system. And you need to treat them as soon as possible to completely cure your erectile dysfunction. Reishi contains 30capsules for completely cure of sexually transmitted infections and to flush off toxins from your body system.



When you order today, you will get the Reishi herbal capsules for free.

Remember, the free bonus is ONLY available to those that place their order right away. Don’t procrastinate, else you may not get it.

So the deal is, place your order for the 2 products, today, and you get access to the extra BONUS, absolutely FREE!

Without wasting time, let me show you how to order for these 2 products (Mascum and TITAN penis enlargement GEL) that will transform your sexual life and make you experience much better sex with your woman.

To order for the mascum herbal pride and TITAN penis enlargement GEL at the discount price today, follow the instructions below…

You will pay for the products only when it has been brought down

to you face to face by our courier service agent.

Pay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria

Here’s How to Order for Your own Mascum Herbal Pride & TITAN GEL at a Discount Price today

Depending on the product that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for only “Mascum Herbal Pride”… indicate the code MASCUM in your text message…

*If you are ordering for only “TITAN penis enlargement GEL”… indicate it “TITAN GEL” in your text message…

*If you want to order for the 2 products together… text “Mascum AND TITAN GEL”…

MASCUM ONLY – N15,000

TITAN GEL ONLY – N13,000

MASCUM AND TITAN GEL – N22,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the CODE with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08034920365

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Option 2

If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can also walk into our marketing department office to pick up the products.

You will meet our team ready to give you these products at same price…

That is you Pay at our office, and get it instantly

Vantagesoft Marketing Enterprises

Block B, Suite 9, Primal Tek Plaza, Beside ECO centre,

by Mokola Bus stop, opposite Gowon Estate Market,

Egbeda-Idimu road, Egbeda, Lagos.

or

Suite 3B, First Floor, Shopping plaza beside NNPC Filling station,

Ilo awela road, opposite Toll Gate Bus stop, ota

off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

(Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm)

Customer support line: 08034920365

That is all you have to do to place order and get your own bottles of the Titan penis enlargement gel and mascum herbal capsules.

Remember, if you procrastinate on this, two things are bound to happen:

Either the prices for the product goes up pretty soon and you pay the normal price which is times 2 or,

Your sexual performance continues to worsen because you refuse to use something that actually helps transform your life

Don’t procrastinate, go ahead and get access to the 2 products and start using them to become a better lover in the bedroom.

Here’s How to Order for Your own Mascum Herbal Pride & TITAN GEL at a Discount Price today

Depending on the product that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for only “Mascum Herbal Pride”… indicate the code MASCUM in your text message…

*If you are ordering for only “TITAN penis enlargement GEL”… indicate it “TITAN GEL” in your text message…

*If you want to order for the 2 products together… text “Mascum AND TITAN GEL”…

MASCUM ONLY – N15,000

TITAN GEL ONLY – N13,000

MASCUM AND TITAN GEL – N22,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the CODE with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08034920365

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Here’s full details of how to order now and Get the Mascum & TITAN GEL within a few days at your doorstep

Right now, all you need to do is get access to the 2 products; and start using it to get a much bigger manhood and cure your premature ejaculation within the shortest time you ever thought possible.

You have the opportunity to get these 2 products now at a much affordable price and save yourself from embarrassment and frustration that you are suffering in the bedroom.

Over 2,300 Nigerian men have used these 2 products to improve their sexual performance and they have wonderful testimonies to give about it.

Go Here Now to order for the products and start using them

Dave & Damilola – 08034920365

The post Lagos Wife Reveals NAFDAC Approved Solution That Helped Her Husband Last 25minutes in Bed, Cure Weak Erections without using Viagra! appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

