LASG pays N325m insurance benefit to beneficiaries – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
LASG pays N325m insurance benefit to beneficiaries
Vanguard
Lagos State government has paid insurance benefit of N325 million to 104 beneficiaries of deceased employees in the mainstream civil service from August 2015 till date. Director General of Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!