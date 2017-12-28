 LASG pays N325m insurance benefit to beneficiaries – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASG pays N325m insurance benefit to beneficiaries – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

LASG pays N325m insurance benefit to beneficiaries
Vanguard
Lagos State government has paid insurance benefit of N325 million to 104 beneficiaries of deceased employees in the mainstream civil service from August 2015 till date. Director General of Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.