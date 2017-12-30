LASG promises spectacular one Lagos Fiesta finale

…KSA, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Others Headline Eko Atlantic’s Grand Concert

…State Lauds Sponsors For Supporting Ambode’s Tourism Vision

The Lagos State Government on Saturday promised Lagosians and visitors a world-class, spectacular finale for the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta holding simultaneously across the five divisions of the state.

An array of A-list artistes, a new set of talented youths that emerged from the Lagos Grows Talent (LGT) competition and a spectacular display of fireworks are some of the “special effects” lined up for the countdown concert, which will usher in the new year and draw the star-studded fiesta to a close at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Agege Stadium, Ikorodu Town Hall, Badagry Grammar School and Epe Marina waterfront.

In a press statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the 8-Day, 5-Centre fiesta has again highlighted Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s passionate commitment to the promotion of art and culture, development of entertainment and tourism and using the creative sector to engage and empower the teeming youths in the State.

An estimated 300,000 people have thronged the five locations of the fiesta on a daily basis in a multi-dimensional arrangement that has made it Africa’s biggest end-of-the-year artistic event.

“It is a fiesta that has provided direct, indirect and induced jobs to more than 6,000 people like musicians, dancers, technicians, stall owners, brand ambassadors, food and beverage sellers as well as security guards and transport services owners,” Ayorinde said.

He added that the Victoria Island zone for tomorrow’s grand finale will hold inside the sprawling Eko Atlantic City as against the Bar Beach end where the first seven days fiesta held since December 24.

According to the Commissioner, the fiesta train is needed to move from Bar Beach to Eko Atlantic City in order to better appreciate the spectacular display of fireworks that will herald the New Year at exactly 12 midnight on Sunday.

He assured that adequate parking provision has been made for those coming in their cars while shuttle buses would be available at the Bar Beach end from 6pm to take guests into the Eko Atlantic venue where some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes like King Sunny Ade, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Falz the Bad Guy, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Humble Smith and Osupa Saheed among others will stage a world-class performance that will be broadcast live on various national and international television and online stations.

Ayorinde added that the same high standard that will be experienced at Eko Atlantic will be seen at the other four venues to give Lagosians a memorable countdown/crossover night experience, in tandem with Governor Ambode’s electoral promise that every part of the State would be carried along in all of government activities.

“The Governor is impressed and happy that citizens’ participation in the fiesta has been exemplary across the five zones and that in spite of the unprecedented turn-out, crowd control has been effective; people have conducted themselves responsibly and no untoward incident has happened,” he said.

The statement conveyed the Governor’s best wishes to Lagosians and urged them to continue in this orderly and peaceful manner till the end of the fiesta tomorrow.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to NBplc, South Energy X, Eko Atlantic, GTBank, Access Bank Plc, Eko Hotels LTD, Pepsi, Dangote Group and JMG among other sponsors and partners whose support has not only made the OLF 2017 incomparable, but has also further developed the creative economy of the State.

