 LASIEC Permanent Secretary dies months after reinstatement | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASIEC Permanent Secretary dies months after reinstatement

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Olumide Lawal, has been confirmed dead, barely months after his reinstatement into office.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Lawal died on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours to his 34th anniversary in the Lagos State Public Service.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It was learned that Lawal, who took over from Mr. Adeyinka Jeje, as Permanent Secretary of the Commission, was few months after appointment advised by medical experts to embark on Bed Rest.

After leaving hospital, the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, ordered his reinstatement after he was certified by medical experts to return to work.

A staff, who spoke under anonymity, told Saturday Vanguard that Lawal has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Though the cause of his de

 

The post LASIEC Permanent Secretary dies months after reinstatement appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.