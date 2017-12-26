LASU undergoing internal cleansing – Spokesman

Authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) says the institution is undergoing ‘internal cleansing’ in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s change initiative. LASU spokesman, Adekoya Martins, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that recent dismissal and suspension cases were not attempts to attack any individual or group but to sanitise its system. “It is important to note that about 80 per cent of the cases were pending even before the current vice chancellor came on board and there is no way such offenses can be swept under the carpet .

