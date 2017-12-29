 LAUTECH Teaching Hospital: Resident doctors react, condemn government action | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH Teaching Hospital: Resident doctors react, condemn government action

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Chairman, Association of Resident Doctors, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Teaching Hospital, Dr Sebastine Oiwoh has reacted to the yesterday’s sack of 256 workers and deployment of 300 other staff of the hospital to state civil service. Oiwoh who spoke on Thursday described the development as inhuman on the part of government at this […]

LAUTECH Teaching Hospital: Resident doctors react, condemn government action

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.