 LCCI seeks increased private investment in port infrastructure – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LCCI seeks increased private investment in port infrastructure – The Punch

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

LCCI seeks increased private investment in port infrastructure
The Punch
As part of measures to solve the crisis at the nation's ports, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suggested that the government expands private sector investment in building and management of ports infrastructure such as roads, rail and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.