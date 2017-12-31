Let’s Go Balling! These are Some of Lagos’ Havens of Sophistication

Lagos has some of West Africa’s best hotels, private beaches and shops. If you’re in Lagos this festive season and you’re in the mood to celebrate, here are some ideas on where to live it up! Casa Ilashe Nestled in a rustic little area directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Casa Ilashe is a private beach […]

The post Let’s Go Balling! These are Some of Lagos’ Havens of Sophistication appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

