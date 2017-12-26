 Liberia: Boakai reiterates promise to accept election results | Nigeria Today
Liberia: Boakai reiterates promise to accept election results

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Liberia’s Vice President Joseph Boakai has again promised to accept the result of the ongoing presidential run-off election if the exercise passes all tests of credibility. Boakai made the same promise during the first round of elections on Oct. 10.

