Liberia: Boakai reiterates promise to accept election results
Liberia’s Vice President Joseph Boakai has again promised to accept the result of the ongoing presidential run-off election if the exercise passes all tests of credibility. Boakai made the same promise during the first round of elections on Oct. 10.
