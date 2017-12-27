Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President
BellaNaija
Vote counting is underway at 5,390 polling units across Liberia following Tuesday's presidential run-off election described by observers as “generally peaceful and smooth.'' Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), followed by sorting of ballots …
Liberia's Runoff Elections – Voters Apathy, Allegations of Cheating Overshadow Voting
Liberia Voting Was Smooth – Election Commission
Reported Of Voted Fraud Seems Worrisom, As NEC Poll Worker Arrested For Pre-Marked Ballot Papers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!