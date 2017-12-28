Liberia: Fayose blows hot over UN’s choice of Obasanjo as mediator

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the newly elected President of Liberia, George Opong Weah, describing him as someone destined by God to be president. The governor, however, described the United Nations’ (UN) choice of Obasanjo as a mediator in Liberia as misplaced, pointed out that “Someone like Obasanjo, who was at the […]

Liberia: Fayose blows hot over UN’s choice of Obasanjo as mediator

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

