Liberia’s Ellen Sirleaf: women’s icon with nerves of steel – News24

Monrovia – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who shared the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize as a champion of women's rights, made history in 2005 when she became Africa's first elected female president in Liberia. On January 22, she will also preside over the West African …
