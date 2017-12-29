 Liberia’s Vice President Joseph Boakai concedes defeat, congratulates George Weah | Nigeria Today
Liberia’s Vice President Joseph Boakai concedes defeat, congratulates George Weah

In a nationwide broadcast from his party’s headquarters in Monrovia on Friday, Liberia’s Vice President, Joseph Boakai, conceded the December 26 presidential runoff election to former soccer star, George Weah. Boakai who was flanked by his supporters and party leaders, said he had already called Weah to congratulate him. “I, Joseph Boakai, a man of peace, humility and with a deep […]

