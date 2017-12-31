Lingering Fuel Scarcity, Conspiracy Against Poor Masses-SPN
The Socialist Party of Nigeria, (SPN) has condemned the ongoing lingering and sale of petrol above official pump price in Nigeria, describing it as a conspiracy among the ruling class against the poor masses. The group’s secretary, Comrade Abiodun Bamgboye in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State while condemning the scarcity, asked the working class […]
The post Lingering Fuel Scarcity, Conspiracy Against Poor Masses-SPN appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!