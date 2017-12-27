Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Van Dijk

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, the two English Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday. The signing of the in-demand centre-back was announced after the two clubs, who had failed to agree terms for the transfer during acrimonious dealings in the summer, finally reached an agreement. Liverpool did not reveal the transfer fee but Southampton announced it was “a new world record for a defender’’.

