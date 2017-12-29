Liverpool v Leicester City: match preview – The Guardian
The Guardian
Liverpool v Leicester City: match preview
The Guardian
The world's most expensive defender, Virgil van Dijk, is expected to observe proceedings from the directors' box at Anfield before officially completing his £75m transfer from Southampton on Monday. While all eyes strain for a sight of Liverpool's …
