Liverpool’s Flanagan charged with common assault

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has been charged with common assault, British police said on Wednesday.

Flanagan, 24, was charged following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Friday.

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday December 22,” a spokesman said.

“He has been released on conditional police bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on January 2 2018.”

Flanagan came through Liverpool’s academy system and made his senior Reds debut in 2011, though he has played just once this season in the League Cup.

The defender, who spent last year on loan with Burnley, has also won one England cap in a warm-up friendly for the 2014 World Cup.

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad,” a Liverpool spokesman said.

“We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”

