Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool
Vanguard
Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield. Salah. The 25-year-old — who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season — has …
Liverpool vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More
Mohamed Salah Picks His Favourite Goal for Liverpool so Far After Spectacular Start at Anfield
Salah Leads African Goal Charge In England
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!