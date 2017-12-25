 Lwanga to politicians: Don’t be selfish, liars – New Vision | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lwanga to politicians: Don’t be selfish, liars – New Vision

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Lwanga to politicians: Don't be selfish, liars
New Vision
Lwanga asked Ugandans especially those involved in policy making to always think of the Country's motto before making any decisions. Cyprian 703×422. Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. Photos by Wilfred Sanya. Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the catholic Archbishop
Ssaabasumba avumiridde obukambwe bwa poliisiNTV Uganda

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.