MACTE accredits Greensprings Montessori Centre

After rigorous exercise and fact-finding mission to Nigeria, the United States-based Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE) has accredited Greensprings Montessori Centre (GMC) in Lagos to operate as a training centre for aspiring teachers.

In October 2017, three-man team from MACTE – Dr. John Moncure, Mrs Marie Therese Bishay and Ms Ruth Ogaga, visited the school for an on-site verification exercise. With this accreditation, Greensprings can award International Montessori Diploma in Early Childhood Education to teachers in Nigeria.

MACTE accredits Montessori certification programmes based on the quality, competence and relevance of their teaching content, methods and the suitability of the learning environment.

The award has seen the centre emerge as one of Africa’s best in Montessori education and training. GMC is an arm of the Greensprings Training College in Lagos, specifically designed for training adults in areas such as early childhood development (ECD) and learning support. Adult learners will receive the International Montessori Diploma certificates upon completion of a full time (eight-months) or Part time (11 months) training.

In addition, learners will undergo 400 hours of teaching practice in reputable Montessori schools.Head of Greensprings Training College, Mr Abraham Ogunkanmbi, stated “This accreditation confirms our commitment to excellence and validates our training methods to be first in class and commensurate to related trainings in more developed countries. We are extremely pleased to have achieved this feat. The training college renders qualitative educational trainings in a very conducive and functional learning environment.”

