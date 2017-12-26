Make the most of a bad situation, here’s a fuel queue survival guide

The #fuelscarcity around the country with the attendant endless queues and transport fare hikes is no longer news. It has become a reality we must come to terms with, at least over the coming days till we see an end to it. I was on the queue yesterday for some hours when I got an inspiration for this post – how to make the most of a bad situation, especially for car owners.

It’s easier to find a needle in a haystack than finding a fuel station selling fuel and without long queues around the metropolis, so the chances are you’ll most likely end up spending hours on the queue while waiting for your turn. To ensure you don’t completely waste your time, here are a few things I’ll suggest to make the most of your time and spend it in a quality way.

1. READ A BOOK

While going out to get fuel, drop that book you’ve been putting off reading in your car. Bring it out and start reading, since the queue moves almost at a snail speed. You can bring down your glass just a little to allow ventilation and of course, be security conscious.

You’d be surprised at how many chapters you’ve consumed by the time it gets to your turn. Yay! It wasn’t an entirely wasted time.

2. REACHOUT TO FRIENDS AND RELATIVES

Bring out your phone and call/text those old friends or relatives that you’ve been procrastinating on. At least, it’s a festive season and no better time for reaching out and catching up on loved ones. This is however a dicey option potentially due to noises around but it is worth the try.

3. THINK AND MEDITATE

The year is ending and it’s that time to meditate – review your year and start making plans towards the incoming year. You could recline your car seat just a little and make mental review of the outgoing year while making plans for the New Year, you can even take a jotter and a pen. #MakeTheTimeCount

4. DE-CLUTTER YOUR MIND

There’s every tendencies to get frustrated with everything around you and the situation in the country currently but that’s not very good for your mental health. So, it’s good to de-clutter your mind and look at the positives. You may want to play a game on your Smartphone, try out a crossword puzzle etc.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Vincent Anani; Creative Writer | Brand Strategist | Travel Blogger | Content Developer | Social Media Marketer | Community Manager. Giving voice to brands through story-telling and great content. Tweet at me at (@VinceAnani)

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

