 Newsmaker of the year: Donald Trump and Malcolm Turnbull top Fairfax Media’s list but not for reasons they might like – Brisbane Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newsmaker of the year: Donald Trump and Malcolm Turnbull top Fairfax Media’s list but not for reasons they might like – Brisbane Times

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Brisbane Times

Newsmaker of the year: Donald Trump and Malcolm Turnbull top Fairfax Media's list but not for reasons they might like
Brisbane Times
There was only ever going to be one winner from the nominations put forward by Sydney Morning Herald and Age readers for global newsmaker of the year. Yes, the US President came up trumps, despite – or more likely because of – the overwhelmingly
Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney HarbourThe Guardian
Australian PM Turnbull fined for not wearing life jacket in boatVanguard
Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing life jacket on boatABC Online
The Sydney Morning Herald –Telegraph.co.uk –The New Indian Express –Mashable
all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.