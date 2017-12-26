 Man arrested after stabbing a lady and snatching her phone at Sapele Night Of Laughter | Nigeria Today
Man arrested after stabbing a lady and snatching her phone at Sapele Night Of Laughter

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A miscreant who attended Sapele Night Of Laughter in Delta State with an ulterior motive of wrecking havoc, was arrested by Naval Officers who was deployed for the event. It was gathered that man whose name was not given, reportedly attacked a lady with a dagger and made away with her phone. Sapele Olofofo who shared the […]

