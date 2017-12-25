 Man arrested with dead baby in a polythene bag in Ogun State | Nigeria Today
Man arrested with dead baby in a polythene bag in Ogun State

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Ajiboye Emmanuel who boarded a bus with a dead baby wrapped in a polythene bag for ritual purposes, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command. The 42-year-old man’s arrest came after fellow passengers in a bus he boarded at Sapade garage in Remo axis of the state, on December 22, alerted the Police […]

