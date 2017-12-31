Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace
Vanguard
Ederson's last-gasp penalty heroics saved Manchester City from defeat but a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace on Sunday brought the Premier League leaders' record-breaking 18-match winning run to an end. Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio …
Manchester City Avoids Defeat but Not Injuries
Roy Hodgson wields the Croydon Way to halt Manchester City juggernaut
Kevin De Bruyne injured as late penalty save preserves City's unbeaten run
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!