Man fractures his penis after trying ‘unusual’ position during sex

A 26-year-old Vietnamese man had a penile fracture after trying an unusual position in bed, prompting him to cast embarrassment aside and run to the hospital. The man simply identified as V.V.C.was hospitalized at 1:45 am on Christmas Day with a swollen, deformed, and bluish colored penis, doctors at the K120 Military Hospital in Tien […]

The post Man fractures his penis after trying ‘unusual’ position during sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

