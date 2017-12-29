 Man fractures his penis after trying ‘unusual’ position during sex | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man fractures his penis after trying ‘unusual’ position during sex

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 26-year-old Vietnamese man had a penile fracture after trying an unusual position in bed, prompting him to cast embarrassment aside and run to the hospital. The man simply identified as V.V.C.was hospitalized at 1:45 am on Christmas Day with a swollen, deformed, and bluish colored penis, doctors at the K120 Military Hospital in Tien […]

The post Man fractures his penis after trying ‘unusual’ position during sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.