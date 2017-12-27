Man Has Kept Unopened Present For 47 Years – LADbible



LADbible Man Has Kept Unopened Present For 47 Years

LADbible

I don't know about you guys but I struggle to wait until Christmas Day to open my presents; I know patience is a virtue and all that, but I just hate waiting for anything. Adrian Pearce, from Edmonton, Canada, on the other-hand has the patience of a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

