Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend to brainwash her into being his wife

A Texas man is facing life behind bars for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend with the hopes of brainwashing her into being his wife. Jack William Morgan was found guilty Tuesday of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is slated to be sentenced in March, the Dallas Morning News reported. Authorities in January arrested the 32-year-old […]

The post Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend to brainwash her into being his wife appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

