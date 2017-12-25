Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident – News24
|
News24
|
Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident
News24
Durban – A manager of a food retailer died after being shot in the head in Mandini in KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast on Christmas Day. According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst, the man was leaving home when his dogs ran out into the street. A …
Man accidentally shot as his dogs attack security guard
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!