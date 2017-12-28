 Man stabs friend to death over missing phone | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man stabs friend to death over missing phone

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 21-year-old man, Israel Oluranti, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for reportedly stabbing an 18-year-old man, Farooq Olusegun, to death. The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Wednesday said the incident occurred at Ope-Ilu part of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the State. He said […]

The post Man stabs friend to death over missing phone appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.