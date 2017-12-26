Man Utd news LIVE updates: Mourinho wants Mbappe, Dybala transfer claim, Rashford rant – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Man Utd news LIVE updates: Mourinho wants Mbappe, Dybala transfer claim, Rashford rant
Express.co.uk
MANCHESTER UNITED news is coming thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all of the latest via live updates from Old Trafford. By James Benson. PUBLISHED: 12:17, Tue, Dec 26, 2017 | UPDATED: 12:17, Tue, Dec 26, 2017. Jose Mourinho …
Manchester United v Burnley: Team news, suspension, injury concerns, potential line-up
Premier League live: Latest scores from Manchester United vs Burnley, Chelsea vs Brighton and more
Man Utd Duo Set to Miss Boxing Day Encounter With High Flying Burnley
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!