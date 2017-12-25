Man Utd Star Marouane Fellaini Reportedly Refusing to Sign New Contract as He Looks to Force Exit – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Man Utd Star Marouane Fellaini Reportedly Refusing to Sign New Contract as He Looks to Force Exit
Sports Illustrated
Marouane Fellaini's contract at Manchester United is set to expire this coming summer and allegedly has no intentions of staying at Old Trafford beyond that point. FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages. The Express have reported that the towering Belgian is …
Marouane Fellaini will not sign a new contract at Manchester United
Man Utd transfer EXCLUSIVE: Fellaini ready to quit and will NOT sign new contract
Fellaini rejects Manchester United new offer – FCNaija
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!