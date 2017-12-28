Man who tattooed his wife’s face on his back allegedly strangles her to death

A pregnant mom was found dead Wednesday at the bottom of a basement staircase inside her Brooklyn home – and cops suspect her husband strangled her. Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead with bruising to her neck following the 9:50 a.m. incident at the Crown Heights residence on Sterling Place after neighbors reportedly heard the […]

The post Man who tattooed his wife’s face on his back allegedly strangles her to death appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

