Man who tattooed his wife’s face on his back allegedly strangles her to death

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

A pregnant mom was found dead Wednesday at the bottom of a basement staircase inside her Brooklyn home – and cops suspect her husband strangled her. Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead with bruising to her neck following the 9:50 a.m. incident at the Crown Heights residence on Sterling Place after neighbors reportedly heard the […]

