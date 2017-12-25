Newcastle United v Manchester City – BBC Sport
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Manchester City have no new injury problems but could rotate their squad with the festive games coming thick and fast. Defender John Stones is back in training after a hamstring injury but the game is likely to come too soon for him. RADIO 5 LIVE …
EPL: Guardiola speaks on Manchester City successive victories, Newcastle clash
City's rivals aim to bridge class gap
Ciaran Clark hopes Newcastle can stop 'unbelievable' Manchester City
