Manchester City preserve unbeaten record

Crystal Palace on Sunday became only the second team to take points off Manchester City in the English Premier League this season. The hosts, who missed a stoppage-time penalty kick, held the runaway leaders to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with Everton in August, though extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches this season.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

