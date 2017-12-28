Manchester United Will Reportedly Not Battle Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann – Bleacher Report
|
Goal.com
|
Manchester United Will Reportedly Not Battle Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann
Bleacher Report
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly not enter into a bidding war to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann despite the Red Devils being heavily linked with him last summer. According to Marca, in a big boost for fellow …
January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd pull out of race to sign Griezmann
Manchester United 'bow out of race' for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann
RUMOUR MILL: Red Devils out of Griezmann race, Firmino's pay day, Everton agree striker fee
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!