Manchester United fans fear for Romelu Lukaku and wish him well after head injury against Southampton – The Sun



The Sun Manchester United fans fear for Romelu Lukaku and wish him well after head injury against Southampton

The Sun

He hardly moved for minutes, before he was placed onto a stretcher at Old Trafford. Manchester United fans gave a standing ovation as the 24-year-old left the pitch wearing an oxygen mask. And fans turned to Twitter after witnessing the incident on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

