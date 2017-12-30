Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Cheating With A Mentally Challenged Woman

If this happened in Nigeria, I would have said his wife should not worry about this incident because he did it for the family. Sleeping with a mentally unstable woman in Nigeria is always for money ritual but I don’t know about Zimbabwe.

Well, drama ensued at Banket Growth Point when a married man was humiliated over bedding a mentally challenged woman on Christmas Day. His wife allegedly left him after the incident. The married man, only identified as Baba Nyasha, is reported to have been caught pants down with a well-known mentally challenged woman behind the shops.

According to Zimbabwe H-Metro, people who were merry making enjoying their Christmas rushed to the scene where they confronted Baba Nyasha over the act. They mocked him and soaked him with muddy water while others recorded him with their smart phones.

“People were shocked since both are known in this neighbourhood and the sad thing is that his wife packed her belongings after witnessing her husband’s actions,” said the source.

The video clips are circulating on social media and the mentally challenged woman is heard crying when people poured water on the two while the crowd shouted ‘ngaarohwe hiiiiiii hiiiii.’