Masari sacks Education Commissioner, Prof. Halimatu, says he needs “politicians on board”
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Thursday relieved the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Halimatu Sa’adiya Idris, of her appointment. This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran. “Her contributions to the development of education in particular in the state cannot be over-emphasised,” it […]
