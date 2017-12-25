 Matt Damon’s father dies – The Nation | Nigeria Today
Matt Damon's father dies – The Nation

Matt Damon's father dies
The Nation
LOS ANGELES:- Matt Damon's father has died. The 'Good Will Hunting' star's father Kent Damon passed away on December 14 at the age of 74. Kent had been battling multiple myeloma, a specific bone marrow cancer, since 2010 but his health had taken a turn
